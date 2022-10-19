UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Rebukes Imran For Vile Remarks About Journalists

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Marriyum rebukes Imran for vile remarks about journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan for using vile language against anchor persons Ghareeda Farooqi and Saleem Safi.

"Imran Niazi's despicable utterances to malign journalists was a reflection of mentality, training and nature of foreign-funded 'Fitna'", the minister tweeted while responding to Imran Khan's remarks during his meeting with the delegation of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and National Press Club Islamabad the other day.

She also criticised the PTI chief for befooling the people in the name of turning Pakistan into a Madina state, saying even he did not spare national institutions and martyrs.

The certified liar who had diminished the distinction between right and wrong, how could he respect the women and journalists, the minister remarked.

