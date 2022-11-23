(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday rebutted rumours about the cancellation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to Turkiye.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken no decision to cancel his visit to Turkiye," she said in a news statement.

She urged the media to verify a news before broadcast or publication.