Marriyum Refutes Rumors About Another Raise In Petroleum Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Marriyum refutes rumors about another raise in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday refuted the rumours circulating in different sections of the media about another raise in the prices of petroleum products.

The minister, in a tweet, said the speculations on the increase of petroleum products' prices were "absolutely false". No decision had been taken by the government in that regard.

"Do not pay heed to such rumours," she appealed to the media and public. "There is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. Avoid spreading rumours."

