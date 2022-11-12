(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was in good health, refuting rumors regarding his physical condition.

"Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah visited the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi for a routine checkup. There is no truth in the speculations regarding his health," Marriyum said in a series of tweets.

She said Rana Sanaullah had a heart surgery some 18 years ago in 2004, which needed to be examined after every two to three years. "This year, he was examined by the doctors two to three times," she added.

The minister said a small but necessary procedure was recommended by the AFIC doctors and by the grace of God, now he was in a good health. He would return home from hospital on Saturday (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had contacted Rana Sanaullah and wished him good health.