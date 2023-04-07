Close
Marriyum Refutes Rumors Regarding Withdrawal Of Nomination Papers For Punjab Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Marriyum refutes rumors regarding withdrawal of nomination papers for Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday refuted rumors about the withdrawal of nomination papers by the ruling parties' candidates for the election of Punjab Assembly.

"No such decision has been taken by the leadership (of the parties to the ruling alliance)," she said while terming such reports "false" as well as "propaganda".

Marriyum said the parties in the coalition government wanted elections across the country simultaneously, but these reports were "baseless and concocted". She also urged the media to verify from the spokesperson of the parties before publishing such news.

The parties in the coalition government would contest election against Imran Khan in a befitting way, she said while calling him the "foreign agent fitna, thief of a wrist watch and a person who violated the constitution."

