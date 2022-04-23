UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Rejects Fake News About NSC Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Marriyum rejects fake news about NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday rejected a news item reported by a private tv channel about the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, held earlier in the day.

In a news statement, she termed the news "concocted", "misleading" and against the national interest.

She said the debate on the so-called regime change foreign conspiracy just got fizzle out after the release of NSC meeting's statement which made it clear that there was no conspiracy against the previous government. Those who were trying to portray the ouster of government as conspiracy were, themselves, hatching a conspiracy against the country, she added.

Accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of feeding fake stories to a section of media, she said former Pakistan ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed presented his stance before the meeting which carefully examined "context" and "content" of the telegram purportedly sent by him to the PTI government.

"As (after the NSC meeting) the ambassador's position, context and intentions became clear, such news seems to be part of the negative politics," she maintained.

Marriyum said Imran Khan was using a section of media to spread fake news as his lies on the so-called conspiracy got fully exposed. Fake news was extremely harmful for the national interest, she added.

She said those who spread such fake news after the statement of NSC meeting did no good to the country. The national interest was more important than the individuals.

The minister lashed out at the PTI leadership for harming the national interest after their lie got exposed.

She urged to prioritize national interest over the personal one.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Aurangzeb United States Media TV Government

