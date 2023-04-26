ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's narrative of "helplessness" while being in the government for more than three years.

She also lashed out at him for blaming the former army chief for every blunder he made during his government tenure which was marred by corruption, loot, plunder and inefficiency.

"Bajwa made his (Imran) government in 2018 and it was again Bajwa who implemented conspiracy against the (PTI) government," the minister said in a series of tweets while expressing surprise over his (Imran Khan) changing statements.

She asked Imran Khan whether he also stole expensive watches from Toshakhana at the behest of Bajwa.

Marriyum said Imran Khan should explain whether his wife received lands and diamonds from a businessman on the advice of Bajwa.

She asked the PTI chief whether he halted the work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, destroyed the economy and violated an agreement with the International Monetary Fund at the behest of Bajwa.

The minister said Imran Khan should inform the nation whether he offered two times extensions to the former army chief on the advice of Bajwa. Whether it was Bajwa who asked Imran Khan to appoint Usman Buzdar and Chaudhary Pervez Elahi as chief executives of Punjab.

She said Imran Khan also asserted that he had dissolved assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the behest of Bajwa.

The minister asked the PTI chief what he was doing all the time during the tenure of his government. Whether he just travelled to his residence in Bani Gala by helicopter, which did cost Rs 55 per trip, on his own will.