UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Rejects 'malevolent Campaign' Regarding Post-earthquake Assistance To Turkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday categorically rejected a "malevolent campaign" regarding humanitarian assistance provided by Pakistan to Turkiye after the earthquake.

"We categorically reject the orchestrated malevolent campaign by rogue elements who are spreading misleading and fabricated propaganda regarding post-earthquake humanitarian assistance to Turkiye," the minister said in a tweet.

She said such "shameful attempts" were designed to tarnish the country's international stature.

