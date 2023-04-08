Close
Marriyum Rejects Show Cause Notice Issued To PML-N KP Leaders As 'fake'

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Marriyum rejects show cause notice issued to PML-N KP leaders as 'fake'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday rejected a show cause notice issued to Pakistan Muslim League-(Nawaz) leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as fake.

She refuted the fake show cause notice while sharing its picture on her twitter handle.

The fake show cause notice stated that the party had removed five PML-N leaders including Sardar Mahtab Abbasi, Zafar Iqbal Jhagra, Arbab Khizar Hayat, Fareed Khan and Esal Khan from party positions for violating party discipline.

