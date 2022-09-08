Marriyum releases details of tax exemption on relief goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday released the details of the Federal cabinet's decision to grant tax exemption on flood relief items.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet had given approval to the tax exemption on August 30, 2022.

She said that all relief related goods including mosquito nets, boats had been exempted from tax.

The minister said that the Ministry of Finance and FBR had also issued 'SRO' for implementation of the decision.

According to the regulations, the philanthropists have to obtain the certificate of National Disaster Management Authority, she said.