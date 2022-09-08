UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Releases Details Of Tax Exemption On Relief Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Marriyum releases details of tax exemption on relief goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday released the details of the Federal cabinet's decision to grant tax exemption on flood relief items.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet had given approval to the tax exemption on August 30, 2022.

She said that all relief related goods including mosquito nets, boats had been exempted from tax.

The minister said that the Ministry of Finance and FBR had also issued 'SRO' for implementation of the decision.

According to the regulations, the philanthropists have to obtain the certificate of National Disaster Management Authority, she said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Maryam Aurangzeb August FBR All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

3 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

11 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

11 hours ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.