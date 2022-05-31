Marriyum ridicules PTI for 'Fall of Imran at D-Chowk'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday ridiculed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for "Fall of Imran at D-Chowk" by terming him a fugitive from D-Chowk.

In a tweet, she said what were those elements demanding from the Supreme Court who had violated the constitution and committed contempt of judiciary.

The minister said that nefarious conspiracy of Imran to use the judicial shoulder will also fail like botched riot march.