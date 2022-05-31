UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Ridicules PTI For 'Fall Of Imran At D-Chowk'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Marriyum ridicules PTI for 'Fall of Imran at D-Chowk'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday ridiculed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for "Fall of Imran at D-Chowk" by terming him a fugitive from D-Chowk.

In a tweet, she said what were those elements demanding from the Supreme Court who had violated the constitution and committed contempt of judiciary.

The minister said that nefarious conspiracy of Imran to use the judicial shoulder will also fail like botched riot march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Maryam Aurangzeb March From

Recent Stories

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey ..

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey today

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

2 hours ago
 Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at ..

Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at French Open

11 hours ago
 Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover ..

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of re ..

NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.