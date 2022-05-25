UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Rubbishes News About Agreement Between Government, PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Marriyum rubbishes news about agreement between government, PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that no agreement had been reached between the Federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a tweet, the minister said that the news of negotiations and agreement between the government and PTI was baseless.

She said that no agreement was reached with the armed group that had martyred policemen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Aurangzeb Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Mali ..

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Malik to life-imprisonment

59 seconds ago
 2 bodies found

2 bodies found

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Food Su ..

Ukrainian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Food Supplies From Ukraine

1 minute ago
 LWMC issues emergency response plan

LWMC issues emergency response plan

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 516 kg drugs

ANF recovers 516 kg drugs

1 minute ago
 CM condoles journalist's death

CM condoles journalist's death

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.