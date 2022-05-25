Marriyum rubbishes news about agreement between government, PTI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that no agreement had been reached between the Federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a tweet, the minister said that the news of negotiations and agreement between the government and PTI was baseless.

She said that no agreement was reached with the armed group that had martyred policemen.