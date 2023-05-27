UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Rules Out Talks With Elements Which 'attacked State Institutions'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Marriyum rules out talks with elements which 'attacked state institutions'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday ruled out negotiations with Imran Khan, stating talks could not be held with those who attacked the state, rather were awarded punishment.

In a statement issued here, the minister said Imran Khan was not appealing for negotiations, he was, in fact, seeking an "NRO".

Taking a jibe at Imran, she said the foreign agent who committed robbery on Rs 60 billion was to be brought to justice.

She ruled out talks with those who attacked sensitive installations and buildings which were symbols of national pride including General Headquarters, those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and Ghazis, who attacked ambulances, hospitals and schools and were involved in vandalism.

She said talks cannot be held with those who poisoned the minds of the youth.

The minister said that negotiations could not be held with the leaders of the criminals and terrorists.

She said while his party crumbled like a castle of sand, Imran was pleading for talks, recalling how electables were brought in planes to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Marriyum Aurangzeb opined that parties not formed on any political ideology were disintegrated like the PTI.

The entire leadership of the PML-N including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz spent hundreds of days in jails and detention centres, she said adding they faced false cases but stood firm and finally emerged victorious.

She said Imran Khan refused to negotiate with his political opponents on the economy, Kashmir and security issues.

Imran was not ready to sit with the opposition parties on critical issues like corona pandemic and the FATF issue, she said.

She maintained that dialogue could not be held with those who set the country on fire, create chaos and anarchy, fills the minds of masses with hatred, and harbour armed groups.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Robbery Maryam Aurangzeb Criminals Financial Action Task Force Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges search warrants for his resi ..

Imran Khan challenges search warrants for his residence before ATC

57 minutes ago
 Over 16,000 pilgrims reach holy city of Madinah in ..

Over 16,000 pilgrims reach holy city of Madinah in last six days

1 hour ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman leaves for London today

Maulana Fazlur Rehman leaves for London today

1 hour ago
 PM lauds active participation of people on Youm-e- ..

PM lauds active participation of people on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female inf ..

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female influence in policymaking forums ..

2 hours ago
 IIFA TAKE TWO! IT’S BACK TO YAS ISLAND, ABU DHAB ..

IIFA TAKE TWO! IT’S BACK TO YAS ISLAND, ABU DHABI, AS THE ANNUAL EXTRAVAGANZA ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.