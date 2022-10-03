UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Says Criminal Investigation To Be Carried Out Into Recent Audio Leaks Of Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Marriyum says criminal investigation to be carried out into recent audio leaks of Imran Khan

The Federal Minister says the responsibility to this effect has been entrusted to a committee of the FIA which will work without any political interference

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said criminal investigation will be carried out into the recent audio leaks of PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding diplomatic cipher.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said the responsibility to this effect has been entrusted to a committee of the FIA which will work without any political interference.

The Information Minister said the PTI Chairman has confessed his crime of playing with the cipher in the audio leaks.

She said Imran Khan then in an interview also admitted that he has lost the copy of Cipher.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is not a political matter but that of the national interests and the constitution, and it will be dealt legally. She regretted that Imran Khan compromised the national interests and violated the secrecy act for his political interests. She said this matter will be taken to logical conclusion.

She said the whole conspiracy and drama of Imran Khan stands exposed before the masses.

