Marriyum says Imran should tell nation about his four years of misrule

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday asked Imran Khan to tell the nation about his four years of misrule which plunged the country into unprecedented inflation, unemployment and destruction.

In a tweet, the Minister said that PTI Chief should tell the participants of the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan tonight about his forbidden foreign funding, thefts of Toshakhana gifts and Tyrian White.

She said the narrative of real freedom has been buried and its funeral will be held tonight.

The reaction of the Marriyum Aurangzeb came at the moment when PTI is holding its power show at Minar-e-Pakistan. Imran Khan had claimed that his tonight gathering would break all previous records.