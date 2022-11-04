Marriyum says senior reporter Irfan Raza is completely fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said she had talked with senior reporter Raza who was totally fine.

She, in a tweet, said the reporter had informed his family that he was completely fine.

"I am in constant contact with Irfan Raza's family which has reached Chakri to pick him up," she added.

The minister, who had earlier taken the notice of alleged kidnapping of Irfan Raza, said investigation of the incident was underway.