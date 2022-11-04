UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Says Senior Reporter Irfan Raza Is Completely Fine

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Marriyum says senior reporter Irfan Raza is completely fine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said she had talked with senior reporter Raza who was totally fine.

She, in a tweet, said the reporter had informed his family that he was completely fine.

"I am in constant contact with Irfan Raza's family which has reached Chakri to pick him up," she added.

The minister, who had earlier taken the notice of alleged kidnapping of Irfan Raza, said investigation of the incident was underway.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Fine Maryam Aurangzeb Family

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

9 minutes ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

21 minutes ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

21 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.