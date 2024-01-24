Open Menu

Marriyum Schools Bilawal For Criticizing PML-N Top Leadership

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

The PML-N leader warns the PPP chairman about choice of his words, saying that the party policy restrict her from giving response to him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb advised Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to uphold civility and focus on performance in political discourse.

Marriyum Aurangzeb schooled Bilawal Bhutto while talking the reporters outside an Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Wednesday.

The PML-N leader emphasized that the era of political abuses was buried in 1990. She urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to refrain from using indecent language and instead concentrate on discussing the achievements and performance of political parties.

She criticized the PPP chairman, noting that he might not have visited key projects in Punjab, such as PKLI and Danish schools.

She emphasized that Sindh also had the right to enjoy similar facilities as Punjab.

Referring to financial management, Aurangzeb cited Bloomberg, claiming that Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N Supremo, held an edge over rivals in this aspect.

She stressed the importance of maintaining civility in political discussions to foster the culture that Nawaz Sharif aimed to introduce.

Highlighting her party's commitment to the rule of law, Aurangzeb mentioned PML-N's ongoing battle against inflation and unemployment. She revealed that the party had finalized plans to provide relief to the public, promising to disclose these plans soon.

Aurangzeb mentioned PML-N's electoral competition with parties holding public gatherings, emphasizing their dedication to reviving the economy and generating employment opportunities for the youth.

She assured the public that their upcoming relief plans would be unveiled shortly.

