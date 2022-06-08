UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Shares Details Of Cheap Wheat Flour Supply To KP People By PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday shared details of the fulfillment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's promise for provision of cheap flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supply of cheap flour to the people has been started from 'Shehbaz Speed', she said in a statement.

On the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the minister said the supply of flour at Rs40 per kg has been started in KP. She said that one hundred mobile stores have been established to fulfill promise of cheap flour supply to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been divided into Abbottabad and Peshawar zones to provide cheap flour to the people.

The minister said that systematic supply of cheap flour would be gradually extended to the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said that more than 50,000 bags of cheap flour were sold in Abbottabad and Peshawar zones, which was being provided through separate mobile stores.

In two days, 22,070 bags of cheap flour were sold in Abbottabad whereas more than 23,400 flour bags were sold in Peshawar zone, she said.

The number of mobile stores will be increased to 200 by June 13 to provide flour to the people of KP at Rs40 per kg, she said.

Temporary flour selling points in KP will also be operational by June 9 and by June 17, the number of these temporary cell points in the province would be increased to 500.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had fulfilled his promise to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government will continue the process of bringing ease in the lives of the people of KP and the revival of the development process that has been stalled in their province for eight years.

