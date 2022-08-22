UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Shares Details Of Government's Rescue, Relief Operation For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Marriyum shares details of government's rescue, relief operation for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday shared pictures of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visits to flood-affected areas to monitor the rescue and relief activities.

The minister through her twitter handle shared details of government initiative for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. The PM has stated that he would not rest till reconstruction of all homes destroyed by recent floods, she said.

Rs37.2 billion flood relief cash programme has been launched for immediate rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

As per the government plan each flood-affected family would get Rs25,000. Nine million persons from 1.5 million flood victims would benefit from the programme.

Moreover NDMA has been issued Rs5 billion for rescue and relief activities.

The families of every person died in the flood would be paid Rs1 million whereas Rs 500,000 would be given for rebuilding of flood ravaged house after completion of survey.

