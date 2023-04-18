UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Shares Glimpse Of Imran Khan's 'dark Rule' On Twitter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Marriyum shares glimpse of Imran Khan's 'dark rule' on twitter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday shared a few pictures on her twitter which illustrated the brutalities unleashed by Imran Khan on media persons during his four-year (mis) rule.

The minister said these were few glimpse of the "dark era of Imrani Nazism" which were preserved in history.

Reacting to Imran Khan's tweet about democracy, she said the PTI chief was declared "predator for media" by the international organizations.

"Imrani Tolla" had the plan to rule the country for ten years, she said, adding nobody was spared during the tenure of the PTI not even the innocent Tayyba Gul who was held hostage in the Prime Minister's House to blackmail the then NAB chief for pursuing false cases against the then opposition leaders.

She said the people from Hazara and Sahiwal did not get justice during the rule of Imran Khan who did not bother to console those who lost their loved ones in two different tragedies.

Everybody had fallen prey to his violence whether these were teachers, media or government teachers, she added.

Marriyum said the wrong policies of Imran Khan had destroyed the economy, increased inflation to an extreme level and pushed 20 million people below the poverty line.

Imran Khan had not only brought the country to the brink of default by violating the conditions agreed by his government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but also severely harmed the foreign policy, the minister added.

