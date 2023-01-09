UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Shares Key Messages Of PM's Speech At Geneva Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Marriyum shares key messages of PM's speech at Geneva conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday shared the key messages of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at Climate Resistant Pakistan Conference in Geneva.

In a tweet, she said that one of the key points of the PM's speech was that Pakistan would arrange 50 per cent of the US$16 billion reconstruction expenditures itself, however it would seek support from the international community in the rehabilitation and reconstruction process.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that Pakistan was standing at a turning point as developing world was facing multiple crises. "Monsoon brought a peninsula of suffering," she quoted the PM as saying.

