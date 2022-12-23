ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday shared on her twitter handle the notification of the Punjab Services and General Administration Department ( Cabinet Wing) which denotified Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister.

The notification said that in pursuance of the order of the Governor Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi has ceased to hold office of the Punjab Chief Minister with immediate effect. "In consequence of the above, the provincial cabinet stands dissolved forthwith." According to the notification, in terms of article 133 of the constitution, the governor has asked Pervaiz Elahi, the former Punjab Chief Minister, to continue to hold office until his successor takes charge.