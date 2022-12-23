UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Shares On Twitter Pervaiz Elahi's Denotification Circular As Punjab CM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Marriyum shares on twitter Pervaiz Elahi's denotification circular as Punjab CM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday shared on her twitter handle the notification of the Punjab Services and General Administration Department ( Cabinet Wing) which denotified Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister.

The notification said that in pursuance of the order of the Governor Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi has ceased to hold office of the Punjab Chief Minister with immediate effect. "In consequence of the above, the provincial cabinet stands dissolved forthwith." According to the notification, in terms of article 133 of the constitution, the governor has asked Pervaiz Elahi, the former Punjab Chief Minister, to continue to hold office until his successor takes charge.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb Cabinet

Recent Stories

President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

35 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

3 hours ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

11 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.