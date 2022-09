(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday shared pictures of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with US President Joe Biden at the reception of world leaders participating in 77th session of UNGA at her twitter handle. The reception was hosted by the US President.