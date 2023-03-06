UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Slams Imran For 'escaping' From Zaman Park's Residence In Arrest Anticipation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Marriyum slams Imran for 'escaping' from Zaman Park's residence in arrest anticipation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday said that Imran Khan who allegedly stole the Toshakhana gifts and was "responsible" for economic destruction and inflation in the country had "escaped from Zaman Park residence fearing imminent arrest".

In a tweet, she said that the PTI chief had allegedly "dodged his daughter", and now the latter escaped from Zaman Park residence by "dodging children, party workers and women" (gathered outside at his Zaman Park residence).

Sharing a picture of Nawaz Sharif, she said that genuine leaders bravely face arrest even in sham cases, but "jackal criminals like Imran flee away(fearing arrest)".

