Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of an attack on the residence of a senior journalist, Baqir Sajjad, who claimed that his house in Islamabad was attacked by unidentified people and took away cash and jewellery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of an attack on the residence of a senior journalist, Baqir Sajjad, who claimed that his house in Islamabad was attacked by unidentified people and took away cash and jewellery.

"I have just spoken to IG Police Islamabad regarding this incident. He has assured me that he will investigate this matter as a matter of priority and will speak to Baqir Sajjad shortly," the minister said in a tweet.