UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Takes Notice Of Attack On Journalist's Residence In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Marriyum takes notice of attack on journalist's residence in Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of an attack on the residence of a senior journalist, Baqir Sajjad, who claimed that his house in Islamabad was attacked by unidentified people and took away cash and jewellery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of an attack on the residence of a senior journalist, Baqir Sajjad, who claimed that his house in Islamabad was attacked by unidentified people and took away cash and jewellery.

"I have just spoken to IG Police Islamabad regarding this incident. He has assured me that he will investigate this matter as a matter of priority and will speak to Baqir Sajjad shortly," the minister said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Unidentified People Police Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

25 minutes ago
 5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

46 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

46 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews ..

Khurram Dastgir visits IESCO headquarters, reviews progress on various projects

23 minutes ago
 Administrator takes strict notice about overchargi ..

Administrator takes strict notice about overcharging of parking fees

23 minutes ago
 NA Body for installing telemetry system at earlies ..

NA Body for installing telemetry system at earliest

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.