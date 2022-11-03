UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Takes Notice Of Irfan Raza's Kidnapping, Directs For Investigation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Marriyum takes notice of Irfan Raza's kidnapping, directs for investigation

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of the alleged kidnapping of senior journalist Irfan Raza and directed to hold investigation of the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of the alleged kidnapping of senior journalist Irfan Raza and directed to hold investigation of the matter.

In a statement, she said, that a committee, comprising senior police officers, including SSP Investigation, has been formed to look into the incident.

"The committee will thoroughly investigate the incident from all aspects," she said.

The minister also held a telephone contact with Irfan Raza's family

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Maryam Aurangzeb All From

Recent Stories

Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for inves ..

Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for investigation report findings in fi ..

1 minute ago
 Special PA session convened on November 4

Special PA session convened on November 4

1 minute ago
 Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: ..

Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: UN

1 minute ago
 NATO's Stoltenberg Welcomes Grain Deal Revival

NATO's Stoltenberg Welcomes Grain Deal Revival

1 minute ago
 PPP condemns attack on Imran Khan

PPP condemns attack on Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 UN Condemns Attack on Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister K ..

UN Condemns Attack on Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Khan, Urges Transparent Investi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.