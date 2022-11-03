Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of the alleged kidnapping of senior journalist Irfan Raza and directed to hold investigation of the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday took notice of the alleged kidnapping of senior journalist Irfan Raza and directed to hold investigation of the matter.

In a statement, she said, that a committee, comprising senior police officers, including SSP Investigation, has been formed to look into the incident.

"The committee will thoroughly investigate the incident from all aspects," she said.

The minister also held a telephone contact with Irfan Raza's family