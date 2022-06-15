UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Takes Stern Notice Of Valuable Trees Cutting From Radio Pakistan Building

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Marriyum takes stern notice of valuable trees cutting from Radio Pakistan building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday took stern notice of the cutting down of hundreds of old valuable trees of Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi building.

" We will determine those responsible for the act and take action according to law", she said in a statement.

"How the precious trees were cut down amidst the billion tree tsunami claims, the facts will be brought to the notice of the nation", she maintained.

She said that billion tree tsunami had devoured hundreds of trees from Radio Pakistan building. Proofs of Radio Pakistan trees cutting were found in "Billion Tree Corruption Tsunami", the minister said while taking a jibe at PTI's tree plantation drive.

The minister said apparently the whole operation took place without the approval of the competent authority and she has sought a report on the matter from the concerned authorities She had directed the Secretary Information Ministry to submit minutes of full proceedings of meeting of Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting and investigation report of Radio Pakistan.

The minister said that Federal and Punjab environmental protection agencies and the Rawalpindi Cantonment board were also not taken into confidence while cutting the trees and experts were not consulted to determine the types of trees, their ages, and their market price.

Cutting down of more than 600 trees including mango, dalbergia sissoo commonly known as sheesham, mulberry, chinaberry and chestnut was a serious matter and strict action would be taken against those responsible for the act, she promised.

