Marriyum Terms April 10, 2023 A Moment Of Landmark Achievement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that April 10, 2023 will go down in her life as a moment of a landmark achievement.

In a tweet, she said on this day she spearheaded the process of developing the curriculum and presented a resolution, giving a definite road-map to teach and integrate the Constitution and its core values of democracy, diversity and dialogue.

It is worth mentioning that Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday had tabled a resolution in the house calling for the inclusion of the Constitution in the curriculum which was adopted.

