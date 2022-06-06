Marriyum terms BJP leaders' blasphemous statements manifestation of extremist, seditionist mindset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Strongly condemning the blasphemous statements of Indian ruling BJP leaders, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said this was another manifestation of its extremist and seditionist mindset.

In a statement, the minister said that Bhartia Janta Party leaders have proved themselves as abject and mean by showing disrespect for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

No virtuous person who studied the pure character of the Holy Prophet (SAW), a mercy for all human beings in the world, can live without respecting him.

The international community should take cognizance of the attitude and actions of the Indian government against the global movement for interfaith harmony and respect for holy persons, she maintained.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said India was guilty of violating the fundamental rights, religious freedoms and basic human rights of minorities, especially Muslims, and it should be brought to book.

Every Muslim considered the honour and sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW) more dear than his own life and was ready to die for this purpose, she remarked.