Marriyum Terms Imran A Misogynist Who Has No Respect For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Marriyum terms Imran a misogynist who has no respect for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that the followers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan have become deaf, dumb and blind and they will not return to the right path.

This she said in a tweet, quoting the 18th Ayat of Sura Baqarah in the Holy Quran with regards to the attitude of PTI leaders, workers and followers.

She said Maryam Nawaz was right about Imran Khan.

The minister said that it was unfortunate that on one had to even mention this sorry excuse for a human being who continued to stoop to new lows of misogyny.

She said Imran Khan had proven, time and again, that he was a misogynist who has no respect for women and that he considered them to be nothing more than objects to be abused and harassed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran has encouraged and inculcated this behavior and mindset both in his party members and his followers.

She maintained that it was especially disappointing and sad to see female party members and followers of PTI not only condoning such behavior but partaking in it and celebrating it too.

"This is extremely shameful and is a true reflection of how small a man IK ( Imran Khan) really is", she said.

