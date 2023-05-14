UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Terms Imran Mastermind Behind Attacks On Sensitive Installations, Buildings, Hospitals, Schools

Published May 14, 2023

Marriyum terms Imran mastermind behind attacks on sensitive installations, buildings, hospitals, schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that attacks on sensitive installations, buildings, ambulances, children, schools, hospitals, mosques were planned by Imran Khan.

Terming Imran Khan's statement as a confession she said, "Imran did not have any information about (PTI workers) attacks, terrorism and arson just as he did not know about his marriage during 'Iddat' (period of waiting after a divorce) and being a father of Tyrian White.

"You and your planning are behind the desecration of the memorials of martyrs and Ghazis", she said in a statement issued here.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan had repeatedly threatened that if he was arrested, attacks would be done and for this elaborate planning was done.

Imran was the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks in Pakistan, she maintained.

The minister said that the Chief of Army Staff and the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations were repeatedly being named as they had refused to meet the "foreign agent" behind closed doors adding, she said that as no secret meeting in the President's House was being held, so the Army Chief and DG ISPR were being named by PTI repeatedly.

Castigating Imran Khan, she said before advising DG ISPR, he should change the name of his party to "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Terrorism".

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, she said he will be held accountable for Rs 60 billion of the nation.

She said Imran Khan and his spouse had grabbed precious land in Al-Qadir Trust.

Terming Imran a foreign agent, she said his anti-nationalist mindset against the country had been fully exposed now.

Like foreign funding, foreign agents and their agendas have been fully exposed, she remarked.

Those who attacked ambulances, schools, hospitals, mosques, metros, highways and national assets were Imran's terrorists and anti-national elements, she commented.

