Marriyum terms politics over re-recorded national anthem 'crime'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said there was no need to politicize the re-recorded national anthem which truly reflected unity, brotherhood, minorities, and regional and cultural identities in the country.

"This is no one's credit as the national anthem is for all and re-recorded with joint efforts of the Information Ministry, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 155 singers and brass bands of the armed forces," she said while announcing its launch by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday (tomorrow) at the at the national flag hoisting ceremony.

Addressing a news conference, she said the first national anthem was launched by the country's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in 1954 and Shehbaz Sharif would be the second PM who would re-launch its updated version recorded with modern technology and instruments after 68 years.

Recalling the release of the first national anthem, she said after independence of Pakistan, the then government formed a committee, headed by Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar, for the creation of the national anthem in 1948.

The musical composition of national anthem made by Ahmed Chagla was presented before the committee and PM Liaquat Ali Khan for approval.

She said it was imperative for the young generation to know that the national anthem musical composition was approved on August 10, 1950 by the committee and released it in August, 1954.

Divulging details about the re-recorded anthem, she said ads and letters of interest were floated in the newspapers for its re-recording during 2017 when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the power.

She said a steering committee was formed on June 8, 2021 by the previous government, which was headed by Javed Jabbar and comprised of many other experts including head of National Council of Performing Arts Arshad Mahmood.

Marriyum said the re-recorded national anthem was sung by 155 singers representing all the provinces, as well as, minorities, while 48 composers and six bands contributed in its creation.

"This is the best reflection of Pakistan's culture, provinces, ethnicities and the colours of different civilizations," she said, adding its launch on Sunday would be a proud moment and gift for the entire nation.

The promo of re-recorded anthem was also played during the press conference as well.

The minister said the promo of the re-recorded anthem, which shared on the social media, received encouraging feedback from across the country.

She paid tribute to all the contributors of re-recorded national anthem including ISPR, Information Ministry, brass bands of armed forces and others.

Marriyum thanked the Almighty that she was heading the information ministry at the time of its launch.

"We all are united under the flag of Pakistan and I think, politics over this (re-recorded anthem) is a crime," she said, adding there was no need to give it a political colour.

She said the nation reaped dividends and fruits whenever there was a democracy in the country during the last 75 years. The country became nuclear power during the democratic rule of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif who connected all federating units by establishing network of the motorway across the country.

She said it was Nawaz Sharif who completed the nuclear programme initiated by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in 1970s. He (Nawaz Sharif) made the country's defence impregnable despite the external pressure.

The minister said the entire nation was happy and celebrating the 75th independence day of Pakistan with enthusiasm and fervor.

She said the government, information ministry, Parliament and other state institutions were actively participating in the celebrations of Diamond Jubilee by arranging multiple events in this regard.

The Pakistan Television (ptv) was telecasting all the festivities of Diamond Jubilee around the clock.

She said the fireworks and laser show at D-chowk had been arranged for tonight which would be broadcast live on the Pakistan Television.

To a query, she said there were some 364 days in a year to do politics, however, there was only one day which needed to be spared for celebrating the independence day of the country.

Dialogue or political consultation could not be held with a mindset of abuse and confrontation, the minister said while responding to another query.

As regards the legal action against the ARY, she said seditious remarks were aired by the channel and currently, the FIA was investigating a case in this regard.