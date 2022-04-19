Marriyum terms promoting links between MoIB, media her topmost priority

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said that the present government fully believed in freedom of expression and independence of media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said that the present government fully believed in freedom of expression and independence of media.

Promoting links between the Ministry of Information (MoIB) and the media would be her topmost priority ,she said after assuming charge as Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

"We will take all possible steps for the welfare of media houses, organizations and the journalist community", Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

She said that consultations would be held with all stakeholders on Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) 2016.

Social media would be activated to project and highlight the positive identity of the country, she maintained.

Those who spread negative propaganda against the state and its institutions would be dealt with severely, the minister said emphatically.

She remarked that role of MoIB was important for the development of the country and promotion of important development projects of the government.

The minister said that the government would take all possible steps for the promotion of drama and revival of film industry in the country.

All the important institutions of the ministry including Pakistan Television Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan, she said had a huge responsibility to provide accurate information to the people in the current political and economic situation of the country.

The minister said that role of MoIB in providing authentic information and news to the people could not be forgotten.

She hoped that all the departments of the ministry would carry out their professional duties in the best interest of the nation.

On her arrival at the Ministry of Information, she was warmly welcomed by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and other senior officials of the ministry.

On this occasion, the minister was briefed regarding the working and affairs of the ministry.

Besides Secretary Information, Managing Director ptv Mobashir Tauqeer, MD APP Mobashir Hasan and other senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.