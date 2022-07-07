UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Terms Shehbaz Sharif Pioneer Of Mass Transit System In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the pioneer of mass transit system in Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said the PM has inaugurated first Islamabad bus service from Bhara Kahu to PIMS (Green Line) and from Koral to PIMS (Blue Line).

She said that Green Line and Blue Line service (Pindi Islamabad Metro) from PIMS will be merged into Red Line Metro.

From Faiz Ahmed Faiz Bus Stop, passengers can travel from Orange Line to the airport, she said.

She said Shehbaz Sharif launched Lahore Metro, Lahore Speedo Bus Service, Orange Train, Multan Metro, Rawalpindi Islamabad Metro, Islamabad Red Line, Blue Line Bus Service, Green Line Bus Service and Orange Line Bus Service.

More Stories From Pakistan

