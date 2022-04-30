UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Thanks Almighty For Blessing Her With Performing Umrah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Marriyum thanks Almighty for blessing her with performing Umrah

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday thanked Allah Almighty for blessing her with the pilgrimage of Holy Kaaba and Masjid-e- Nabvi (S.A.W).

The minister, in a tweet, said the honour of Tawaf of Khana Kaaba, performing Umrah and the visit to the Masjid-e-Nabavi (S.A.W) were a spiritual experience, which could not be described in words.

