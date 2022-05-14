UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Urges Imran To Respect Religious Sentiments Of Christian Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 01:25 PM

Marriyum urges Imran to respect religious sentiments of Christian community

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday urged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to respect the religious sentiments of the Christian community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday urged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to respect the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

In a statement, she said that the place on which PTI wanted to hold its public meeting in Sialkot was property of Christian community and they did not allow its use for political activities.

She said that if the owners of the ground did not want to allow incompetent, inefficient, fascist, corrupt PTI to hold the rally, how could the government be blamed.

"If the people are not ready to give you private property( for public rally), what is the fault of (Interior Minister) Rana Sanaullah," she asked.

She said that Imran Khan wanted Rana Sanaullah to forcefully arrange a meeting on private property, but he should know that the people were not slaves.

"Imran Khan and his party should respect the Christian community and their religious sentiments," she adding that he should not insist on holding the rally in that place.

She said under the law, the government could not give the permission to Imran for organizing a public meeting at privately owned place.

The minister said that the Christian community was unwilling to give the place for rally because they use it for their worship so the PTI leadership should not bully them and respect them .

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Christian community was protesting against the PTI Illegal plan to hold the rally in that ground and the government could not ignore their protest.

Why was Imran Khan insisting on holding a rally in the same place by spreading religious hatred, she asked. She asked why the PTI rejected the proposal to hold the public meeting at Government Murray College Ground or sports Gymnasium Pasrur.

She said that this was clear manifestation that Imran only wanted to create a scene and stage a political drama.

The minister urged religious scholars from both Muslim and non-Muslim communities to convince Imran and PTI leadership to respect the feelings of the Christian community.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Sports Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb Same Sialkot Pasrur Muslim Christian From Government

Recent Stories

UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling fo ..

UN approves Pakistan-backed resolutions calling for fighting disinformation, pro ..

17 minutes ago
 6 killed in Khuzdar accident

6 killed in Khuzdar accident

34 seconds ago
 Grand Jirga held to review border trade issues

Grand Jirga held to review border trade issues

36 seconds ago
 West Africa nears local vaccine production: offici ..

West Africa nears local vaccine production: official

37 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 253 new local COVID-19 ca ..

Chinese mainland reports 253 new local COVID-19 cases

40 seconds ago
 Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday

Conditioning camp at NHPC from Sunday

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.