UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Urges Masses To Show Solidarity With Martyrs, Ghazis On ' Martyrs Reverence Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Marriyum urges masses to show solidarity with martyrs, Ghazis on ' Martyrs Reverence Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday urged the nation to "say no to May 9" by showing exemplary solidarity with the martyrs, Ghazis, defenders of the homeland and their families on " Martyrs Reverence Day" today.

In a tweet, she asked the people to pay tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs by visiting their shrines and memorials.

The minister said this was the day of changing the collective thinking of the nation and erasing the blot of May 9 by remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Maryam Aurangzeb May

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

11 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

11 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

11 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.