ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday urged people not to speculate about continuation or removal of Pakistan's name from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Grey list.

In a tweet, the minister said this was not an appropriate approach.

The minister said that the statement of the FATF meeting being held in Germany would be released tonight while the details would be announced by the Foreign Ministry tomorrow (Saturday).