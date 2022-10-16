Marriyum urges people to stamp out 'Haqeeqi Azadi' drama by voting against Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday urged the people to stamp out the drama, fraud and lie of Haqeeqi Azadi by voting against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman Imran Khan in the by-polls.

She, in a tweet, said the by-election was a referendum against the cabal of plotters.

The minister said the public was fighting against the "arrogant foreign funded Fitna, group of absolute fraud and rascals who had hampered the economic progress, destroyed morality and sold Kashmir" during their last 4-year rule.