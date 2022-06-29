UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Visits APP Employees Protest Sit In, Assures Resolution Of Problems

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Marriyum visits APP employees protest sit in, assures resolution of problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday night arrived at the protest sit in of the employees of official news agency Associated Press of Pakistan.

She assured the protesting employees of APP that their demands would be fulfilled after which they ended their protest.

MD APP Akhtar Munir, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubashir Hassan also accompanied the minister. She sat on the road with the protesters as a gesture of solidarity with them.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that her relationship with journalists was not political or official. The minister said she was fully aware of the problems of APP employees but this issue was not only of APP but all corporations.

The minister said that senior officials of the Ministry of Information remained in touch with the Ministry of Finance throughout the day.

Disparity allowance and regular pay scales were a problem for all corporations and Finance Ministry officials have been asked to resolve the issue soon, she said.

Marriyum said a committee has been constituted to look into the matter today (Wednesday).

She asked the representatives of APP Employees Union to also attend the meeting of the committee.

Marriyum Aurangzeb assured that instructions would be issued to conduct 'DPC' for the promotion of APP employees.

The APP employees thanked Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for coming to their protest and expressing solidarity with them and assuring resolution of the problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Protest Information Minister Road Maryam Aurangzeb All

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

25 minutes ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

33 minutes ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.