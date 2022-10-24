UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Visits Arshad Sharif's Residence To Condole Tragic Death With Family Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Marriyum visits Arshad Sharif's residence to condole tragic death with family members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday visited the residence of deceased journalist Arshad Sharif, to condoled the tragic death with his mother.

She sympathized with the widow, children and other family members of Arshad Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, she said government was taking all possible measures to promptly repatriate the dead body of deceased journalist. She said the dead body would be repatriated as soon as possible.

She urged media to not to speculate over the tragic death, adding specific details of tragic incident would be shared with media immediately after receiving from Kenyan authorities.

She said Pakistan high commissioner in Kenya was in contact with Kenyan authorities, adding the envoy had solicited services of a lawyer for fulfilling legal requirements.

She said Prime Minister was grieved over the untimely death and he, in a telephonic conversation with mother of Arsahd, condoled the tragic death. The mother of Arshad Sharif had asked the prime minister to ensure early repatriation of Arshad Sharif's body from Kenya, she added.

She said Prime Minister assured of completing arrangements on war footing basis adding the government was in contact with Kenyan authorities in this regard.

The minister said that the mother of Arshad has informed that the prime minister also visited their residence on sad demise of Arshad's younger brother some years back.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Prime Minister Maryam Aurangzeb Kenya Family Media All From Government Sad

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.