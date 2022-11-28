UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Welcomes England Cricket Team On Historic Visit To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Marriyum welcomes England cricket team on historic visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Pakistan welcomed the England cricket Team for a test series for the first time since 2005.

Using her Twitter handle, she said that this was a historic moment for both the teams and their fans.

The minister commended the tireless efforts of all involved to make this happen, especially United Kingdom High Commissioner ChristianTurner.

She said she was looking forward to an exciting series between the two teams.

