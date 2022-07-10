Marriyum wishes great success to Pakistani films releasing on Eid

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday wished great success to the Pakistani films releasing on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday wished great success to the Pakistani films releasing on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"I am confident the unprecedented incentives announced by the government in Budget 2023 for Pakistan's film industry will help film producers take the industry to new heights and enable the revival of screen tourism in Pakistan," the minister tweeted.