MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has said that Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-7) brings together some of the most insightful minds from the government, military, academia, media and industry, with a common goal: to deepen our understanding of maritime security in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

In his message on the occasion of MARSEW-7, the Naval Chief said it is a matter of great satisfaction for me to observe the evolution of Maritime Security Workshop from its humble beginning in 2017 to an event of national significance with the organization of 7th edition of MARSEW at Pakistan Navy War College.

He said the Workshop has provided a shared platform to maritime stakeholders for raising awareness about maritime potential of Pakistan and dilate upon ways and means to harness this untapped domain, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy) on Monday.

The Naval Chief said as the global maritime landscape evolves, our immediate neighborhood, the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is facing unprecedented challenges including geo-political contestation and nuclearization.

He said the growth of international trade, the rise of transnational threats and the rapid pace of technological advancements have created both opportunities and risks in the IOR.

In this background, securing our maritime domain is not merely a national priority but a necessity, requiring cooperation, innovation, and vigilance, he added.

Besides security challenges in the maritime domain, our rich maritime resources offer great potential for economic prosperity. The country's economic future is inextricably linked to the sea which serves as mankind's last reservoir for sustenance, he said.

The Naval Chief said despite the fact that oceans and seas are regarded as the common heritage of mankind, claims and counter claims overseas resources are spawning friction as never witnessed before. The ongoing developments within the IOR have a direct bearing on Pakistan's maritime security.

He said in this context, exploitation of Blue Economy for socio-economic prosperity enabled by secure maritime environment necessitates our focused attention.

He said: “I am confident that this Workshop will inspire new perspectives and lead to actionable drive that reinforces our commitment to maritime security and related economic prosperity. Together, let us work towards a secure and stable maritime environment that benefits not only our nation but the global community at large. I wish all the MARSEW participants an insightful interaction and a pleasant stay with their host, Pakistan Navy War College.”