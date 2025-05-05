Open Menu

Mart Manager Arrested Over Food Quality Violation

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Mart manager arrested over food quality violation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The manager of a prominent mart in Sector G-15 has arrested for negligence in providing poor quality food items at DC counters.

According to official sources, DC Islamabad has strongly emphasized that all major marts and superstores must ensure the highest standards of food item quality and availability at their designated counters.

The arrest comes after repeated complaints about substandard food provisions and potential health risks to consumers.

Local law enforcement confirmed that the manager is currently in custody and is assisting investigations into the specific violations at the mart's DC counters.

The DC Islamabad has warned that similar strict actions will be taken against any establishments found compromising on food quality and consumer safety.

APP/kah-usz

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

44 minutes ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

48 minutes ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

51 minutes ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

57 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

1 hour ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

2 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

5 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

5 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

6 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan