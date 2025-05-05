Mart Manager Arrested Over Food Quality Violation
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The manager of a prominent mart in Sector G-15 has arrested for negligence in providing poor quality food items at DC counters.
According to official sources, DC Islamabad has strongly emphasized that all major marts and superstores must ensure the highest standards of food item quality and availability at their designated counters.
The arrest comes after repeated complaints about substandard food provisions and potential health risks to consumers.
Local law enforcement confirmed that the manager is currently in custody and is assisting investigations into the specific violations at the mart's DC counters.
The DC Islamabad has warned that similar strict actions will be taken against any establishments found compromising on food quality and consumer safety.
APP/kah-usz
