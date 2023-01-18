Mart owner killed during robbery in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A mart owner was shot dead in broad daylight, during armed robbery here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Makhad road in the Jand town.

According to the police sources, victim Waseem Abbas was present at his mart, when two armed bandits, in the guise of customers, entered the place and held him at gunpoint.

They also snatched cash from him. On their way out, Abbas tried to overpower them, but the opened fire at him and fled the scene.

Waseem was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The Jand Police registered a case and started further investigation.