UrduPoint.com

Mart Owner Killed During Robbery In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Mart owner killed during robbery in Attock

A mart owner was shot dead in broad daylight, during armed robbery here on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A mart owner was shot dead in broad daylight, during armed robbery here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Makhad road in the Jand town.

According to the police sources, victim Waseem Abbas was present at his mart, when two armed bandits, in the guise of customers, entered the place and held him at gunpoint.

They also snatched cash from him. On their way out, Abbas tried to overpower them, but the opened fire at him and fled the scene.

Waseem was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The Jand Police registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Road Robbery Jand Waseem Abbas From

Recent Stories

Japan to Reduce LNG Imports by 1Mln Tons After Res ..

Japan to Reduce LNG Imports by 1Mln Tons After Restarting Nuclear Reactor - Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Special Representative to Visit Belgrade, Prist ..

EU Special Representative to Visit Belgrade, Pristina on Friday - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 US Mideast Coordinator Urges Israel, Palestine to ..

US Mideast Coordinator Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Provocations

11 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives Cons ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives Consul-General of Hashemite Kingdo ..

21 minutes ago
 Russian Orthodox Christian NHL Player Says Not Wea ..

Russian Orthodox Christian NHL Player Says Not Wearing 'Pride' Jersey Due to His ..

9 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.