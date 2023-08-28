Open Menu

Martial Art National Player, Coach Killed In Bara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Unknown assailants killed renowned martial art teacher, national and provincial player and coach Salim Khan Afridi s/o Abdul Wahab in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber.

According to locals the attackers were riding on a bike when they shot the martial player in the head in QambarKhel area and managed to escape from the scene.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered on Monday in Tehsil Bara.

It was the second assassination of a national player in the area as earlier the renowned coach of Karate Abdul Samad Afridi was brutally martyred.

The civil society, Pakistan Federation of Karate and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wushu Association strongly condemned the assassination Salim Afridi and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

