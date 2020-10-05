UrduPoint.com
Martial Art Training Camp Held

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Martial art training camp held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Multi Martial Art free training camp was organized at D-ground here.

Chief Organizing Muhammad Ishtiaq said here Monday that training camp were organized separately for boys and girls in which players were imparted training about self-defense, Taekwondo, Gymnastic, Boxing, Kick Boxing, Gongfu and other games.

The training camp was inaugurated by PTI leader Haji Abdullah Khan Dummerr. Former City Secretary General Insaf sports Cultural Wing Luqman Javed, Syed Waqar Abbas and others were present on the occasion.

