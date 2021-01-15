Martial arts training camp from Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A multi-martial arts training and coaching camp would start at Dhobi Ghatt ground here from Saturday, Jan 16, 2021, and continue for two months, Muhammad Ishtiaq, chief organiser, said on FridayDistrict sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef will inaugurate the camp at 12 noon in which boys and girls will be imparted training regarding self-defence, kick-boxing, shaolin kung fu, archery, karate, gymnastic, etc.

Certificates will also be issued to the trainees, who will complete their training.