UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martyr CPO Malik Saad Remembered; IGP Attends 13th Death Anniversary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:25 PM

Martyr CPO Malik Saad remembered; IGP attends 13th death anniversary

The martyred Capital Police Officer Peshawar Malik Saad was remembered on his 13th death anniversary here. IGP KP police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi paid rich tribute to police martyrs

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : The martyred Capital Police Officer Peshawar Malik Saad was remembered on his 13th death anniversary here. IGP KP police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi paid rich tribute to police martyrs.

The ceremony was attended by brother of Malik Asad, his son Malik Salim, members of Malik Saad Shaheed sports trust, DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Mansoor Aman and scores of police officers.

IGP laid floral wreath on the grave of martyred CPO and offered Fateha. He said the sacrifices of police martyrs would be remembered forever and assured full support to their bereaved families.

The Police Chief said that Malik Saad was a source of great pride for police officers and officials.

CPO Peshawar Malik Saad embraced martyrdom in 2007 in a suicide attack on 7th of Muharram in Dhaki Dalgaran area of Peshawar.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Muharram

Recent Stories

Distrust between PTI and PML-Q leadership widens

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu Retracts Immunity Request Ahead of 'Deal ..

45 seconds ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Singapore ..

46 seconds ago

Augustine grieved over deaths in factory fire

48 seconds ago

Lawyer refuses to defend rape case accused

50 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Deputy CEO of Nedaa

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.