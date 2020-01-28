Martyr CPO Malik Saad remembered; IGP attends 13th death anniversary

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : The martyred Capital Police Officer Peshawar Malik Saad was remembered on his 13th death anniversary here. IGP KP police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi paid rich tribute to police martyrs.

The ceremony was attended by brother of Malik Asad, his son Malik Salim, members of Malik Saad Shaheed sports trust, DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Mansoor Aman and scores of police officers.

IGP laid floral wreath on the grave of martyred CPO and offered Fateha. He said the sacrifices of police martyrs would be remembered forever and assured full support to their bereaved families.

The Police Chief said that Malik Saad was a source of great pride for police officers and officials.

CPO Peshawar Malik Saad embraced martyrdom in 2007 in a suicide attack on 7th of Muharram in Dhaki Dalgaran area of Peshawar.